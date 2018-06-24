Liverpool and Everton Target Hakim Ziyech Losing Patience With Roma

Follow @insidefutbol





Liverpool and Everton linked attacking midfielder Hakim Ziyech will start considering other options on his table if Roma don’t take any positive steps towards signing him soon.



The Moroccan midfielder is set to return from the World Cup early after his side lost their opening two group games to get knocked out of the tournament.











There has been widespread speculation over his future over the last few months and the 25-year-old is almost certain to leave Dutch giants Ajax in the ongoing transfer window.



Liverpool and Everton have shown an interest in taking him to England and there has also been on talk of Borussia Dortmund targeting him this summer.





However, Ziyech has agreed personal terms on a contract at Roma and it has been claimed that he remains committed to the word he gave to the Serie A giants over a transfer.



But Roma are yet to hold any decisive negotiations with Ajax and according to Italian outlet Calciomercato.it, patience is running thin at the moment in the Moroccan’s camp.



While Ziyech wants to move to the Stadio Olimpico, if Roma fail to take any concrete steps to get the deal over the line soon, the player will consider other offers on his table.



And there are suggestions Liverpool could turn their attention towards getting the Moroccan schemer after their pursuit of Nabil Fekir crashed and burned earlier this month, while Everton director of football Marcel Brands is well aware of Ziyech from his time in the Netherlands.

