Liverpool and Tottenham Target Pushing To Sort Out Future As Inter Close In

Follow @insidefutbol





Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur target Malcom is keen to sort out his future before his scheduled return to Bordeaux on Friday for the club's pre-season preparations.



The Brazilian’s future at the French club has been under the scanner since the January window, but he is largely expected to leave the club during the ongoing summer transfer window.











Despite serious interest from the Premier League, Malcom is expected to be on his way to Italy with Inter pushing to get a deal over the line Bordeaux in the coming days.



Inter already have an understanding in place with the Ligue 1 outfit to sign the Brazilian on an initial loan deal with an obligation to buy included in the agreement.





The two clubs are now discussing the figures of the agreement and according to Italian daily Gazzetta dello Sport, the player is keen to get his future sorted before his scheduled return to Bordeaux for pre-season training at the end of the week.



Malcom has rejected offers from other clubs and is keen to move to Italy this summer with Inter as he looks to leave Bordeaux.



Inter are expected to hold further talks with Bordeaux this week and have already communicated their intention to pay a €7m as loan fee and set the obligatory purchase figure at €30m.



The Nerazzurri are hopeful that it is only a matter of time before they will be able to take Malcom to Italy.



And time is running out for Malcom's Premier League suitors to try and hijack the deal.

