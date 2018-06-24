XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

24/06/2018 - 23:07 BST

No Progress For Lazio On Linked Replacement For West Ham Target Felipe Anderson

 




No negotiations are taking place for Lazio to sign Papu Gomez, a player identified as a possible replacement for West Ham United target Felipe Anderson, as he is too important to Atalanta. 

Lazio are already looking to replace Anderson, who they have been negotiating the sale of to West Ham in recent weeks.




They have zeroed in on Atalanta attacker Gomez and held talks with the 30-year-old's agents.

But according to Sky Italia, no talks have taken place with Atalanta and the attacker is considered a key player by La Dea
 


It appears Lazio will have to look elsewhere when it comes to replacing Anderson, who continues to be tipped for a switch to the Premier League with West Ham.

The Hammers have been in constant talks with Lazio in an attempt to find an agreement as the Rome-based club drive a hard bargain.


Gomez meanwhile was signed by Atalanta in 2014 from Ukrainian side Metalist Kharkiv.

He has four senior caps for Argentina to his name, all gained in 2017.
 