X
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

24/06/2018 - 22:29 BST

Norwich City and Leeds United Linked Striker Set For Bundesliga Move

 




Norwich City and Leeds United linked striker Marvin Ducksch is set to join Fortuna Dusseldorf from St. Pauli. 

Ducksch spent last season on loan at Holstein Kiel and his prolific goalscoring almost helped the club win promotion to the Bundesliga.




The striker's feats throughout the season did not go unnoticed as he was linked with English Championship pair Norwich and Leeds, but Ducksch wanted to play in the German top flight.

Fortuna Dusseldorf took time to agree a fee for Ducksch, but have finally got over the line and will pay an initial €2.2m, according to German daily the Rheinische Post.
 


St. Pauli will be due more money if Ducksch hits certain targets while at Fortuna Dusseldorf.

Fortuna Dusseldorf have also guaranteed St. Pauli a percentage of any future sale amount.


Ducksch scored 19 goals across all competitions for Holstein Kiel during the course of his loan spell.

He came through the ranks at Borussia Dortmund, but only made eight appearances for the club's first team.
 