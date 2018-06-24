XRegister
24/06/2018 - 22:43 BST

Parma Tipped To Snap Up Leeds United Linked Midfielder

 




Parma are close to winning the race for Leeds United target Leo Stulac and are expected to snap up the midfielder on Tuesday. 

Stulac impressed last term in Serie B with Venezia and was hunted by Genoa and Bologna in recent weeks.




It was claimed that Leeds were ready to jump in to take Stulac to Elland Road, but when Filippo Inzaghi left Venezia to take over at Bologna, the midfielder looked poised to follow his former boss.

But according to Sky Italia, it is Parma who are to win the race.
 


Parma are putting the finishing touches to a four or five-year contract for Stulac and expect to agree the remaining details in the coming hours.

The club will then push on to complete the signing of Stulac on Tuesday.


Parma secured automatic promotion to Serie A last season by finishing in second spot in Serie B.

Stulac completed all 90 minutes in Venezia's 1-1 draw at Parma last season.
 