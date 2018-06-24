Rangers Star Admits He’ll Need To Manage Injury Throughout New Season

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers goalkeeper Wes Foderingham admits that he will have to keep an eye on his shoulder throughout the forthcoming campaign.



Foderingham missed games as the season drew to a close last term as he was struck down with a shoulder injury, forcing Jak Alnwick to step in.











He will be desperate not to miss time in the forthcoming season as he now has strong competition for the number 1 spot from Allan McGregor on his hands.



And Foderingham has indicated his shoulder injury is something he will simply have to look to cope with throughout the season.





He told Rangers TV: "I struggled with a shoulder injury last season, and I just needed a period of time for it to settle down and then see a specialist.



"I am feeling a lot better now but it is probably something I am going to have to manage throughout the season, but everything is looking good at the minute", Foderingham added.



Foderingham, 27, missed five Scottish Premiership games for the Gers last term, but did keep ten clean sheets in the 33 outings he had in the league.



Under contract at Ibrox until 2020, the shot-stopper will be looking to impress new Rangers manager Steven Gerrard over the course of pre-season.

