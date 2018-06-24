Rangers Welcome Similar To Sunderland Spell – Ovie Ejaria Draws Club Comparisons

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers new boy Ovie Ejaria has drawn comparisons between the size of the Gers and Sunderland.



The young Liverpool midfielder spent the second half of the season on loan at the Black Cats as he got a taste of life in the first team at a big club.











He has inked another loan deal, this time to Rangers, and admits that he is still getting to grips with the attention players attract at clubs the size of the Gers.



However, Ejaria says things were similar at Sunderland, given the size of the Black Cats.





The Liverpool youngster told Rangers TV: "I am really happy, as everyone knows Rangers is a massive club so I am delighted to be here.



"I am not used to this attention so it has been a bit of a shock to me.



"It was quite similar to when I signed for Sunderland, but that was my first move and this is all still new to me", Ejaria added.



Ejaria, 20, made eleven appearances in the Championship for Sunderland last season, even finding the back of the net against Wolves.



He will be looking to add to his experience and kick on with his development at Ibrox, where he will be playing under familiar faces in the shape of former Liverpool Under-18s boss Steven Gerrard, ex-Reds first team coach Gary McAllister and former Liverpool youth boss Michael Beale.

