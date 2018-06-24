Real Madrid’s Interest In Liverpool Target Nabil Fekir Hasn’t Gone Beyond This

Follow @insidefutbol





Real Madrid’s interest in Liverpool midfield target Nabil Fekir has so far been limited to only making an enquiry for the Lyon captain this summer.



The 24-year-old had a medical and even gave an interview to Liverpool’s official club channel earlier this month before Lyon called off negotiations with the Reds at the eleventh hour.











Liverpool are said to have wanted to renegotiate the terms of the deal as they were left unimpressed by what they saw on Fekir’s medical reports, but Lyon were not prepared to play ball.



Fekir is currently with the France squad in Russia for the World Cup and his agent has indicated that the Reds could make a fresh move for the player after the end of the summer tournament.





However, they are now expected to face more competition as Barcelona are reportedly interested in the player and Lyon president Jean-Michel Aulas has claimed that Real Madrid are also keen to sign him.



But according to French sports daily L’Equipe, the interest from the European champions is strictly limited to probing the availability of the attacking midfielder this summer.



Real Madrid’s interest in the Lyon captain was there even when the Ligue 1 giants were in negotiations to sell the player to Liverpool earlier this month.



It is still unclear whether Los Blanco will actually make a concrete bid for the Frenchman after the World Cup.

