Roma Keen To Set Transfer Deadline For Chelsea Target Kostas Manolas

Roma could set a deadline for Chelsea defensive target Kostas Manolas to make a decision over his future at the Stadio Olimpico.



The Greek centre-back’s future at Roma has again come under the scanner with suggestions Chelsea are interested in taking him to the Premier League in the coming weeks.











The defender has a €38m release clause and the Blues are reportedly considering triggering the buy-out option to snare him away from the Giallorossi this summer.



The release clause is valid until early August and Roma are well aware that they could lose the player this summer, but they want Manolas to make a decision within a certain amount of time.





According to Gazzetta dello Sport, the Giallorossi could set a deadline for Manolas to make a decision over his future at the club as they want some time to bring in a replacement.



While Roma could do little if Chelsea decide to leave it late to trigger the clause, they are keen to come to an understanding with Manolas in good faith.



The 27-year-old defender, who has a contract until 2022 with Roma, has racked up 171 appearances for the club since joining them from Olympiacos in 2014.



He has regularly been linked with a move to the Premier League in recent years.

