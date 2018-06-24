We Still Have Great Chance – Pontus Jansson Upbeat Despite Sweden’s Defeat

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United defender Pontus Jansson believes Sweden still have a great chance of progressing to the knockout stage in the World Cup despite being edged out by Germany on Saturday night.



Germany bossed possession from the off, but were frustrated by the Swedes, who took the lead just after the half hour mark through Ola Toivonen.











Joachim Low's world champions were staring at elimination, but pulled one back three minutes into the second half when Marco Reus struck.



The Germans suffered a big blow with Jerome Boateng being sent off with eight minutes left as they scrambled to find a winner.





And deep into injury time Toni Kroos popped up to secure a 2-1 win for the Germans and keep their hopes of progression alive.



The result means that with Mexico on six points, Germany and Sweden on three points and South Korea on no points, all four teams can still theoretically qualify from Group F.



And Jansson, an unused substitute, is not downbeat despite Sweden losing.



"We had a great game as a team, but Germany are a good team", he told Italian broadcaster Sport Mediaset.



"We have a great chance to move forward if we win against Mexico.



"It is tough, but we have a great chance", Jansson added.



Germany play South Korea in Kazan on Wednesday, while Sweden take on Mexico in Ekaterinburg.

