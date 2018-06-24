West Ham United Make Progress In Bid For Serie A Star

Follow @insidefutbol





West Ham are closing in on a breakthrough in negotiations with Lazio for the signature of Brazilian attacker Felipe Anderson.



Anderson has been a target for the east London club this summer, but negotiations with Lazio have been protracted and difficult due to their financial demands.











A team of high powered West Ham officials flew to Italy last week to further discuss terms on an agreement with the Serie A giants as they look to close out a deal.



The Roman club are demanding a transfer fee of around €40m and a guaranteed 20 per cent on proceeds from any future sale of the Brazilian.





The two teams are yet to reach an agreement, but work is ongoing in getting a deal done and according to Italian daily Gazzetta dello Sport, a breakthrough in talks is getting closer.



Lazio want to sell the player this summer and the Hammers are keen to add Anderson to Manuel Pellegrini’s squad ahead of the start of the new season.



The player is also willing to shift base to England and it seems the two clubs are getting ever closer on agreeing a fee for his move from the Stadio Olimpico this summer.

