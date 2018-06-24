XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

24/06/2018 - 17:24 BST

West Ham Want Lazio Stars Included In Double Deal

 




West Have have proposed a double deal to Lazio for the signatures of Felipe Anderson and Jordan Lukaku this summer.

The Hammers have been in talks with the Serie A giants over the last several weeks in their attempts to sign Brazilian attacker Anderson to England in the ongoing window.




Despite protracted rounds of negotiations, the Brazilian is expected to join West Ham and the two clubs are closing in on a breakthrough in talks for him this summer.

And it seems the Hammers have now turned their attention towards another Lazio player in Lukaku, and according to Italian daily Il Tempo, they have made a combined bid for the two players.
 


West Ham are said to be prepared to offer €60m to Lazio to take both Anderson and Lukaku to the Olympic Stadium in the ongoing window.

A left-back by trade, the Belgian’s name cropped up during negotiations for Anderson and West Ham are now looking to swoop in for two players.


Leicester City have also been linked with a move for Lukaku, but at the moment West Ham have the edge in the transfer chase.

The full-back joined Lazio from Oostende in 2016 and has racked up 64 appearances for the club.
 