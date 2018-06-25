XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

25/06/2018 - 09:03 BST

Agent Flying To England To Formalise Maurizio Sarri’s Chelsea Agreement

 




Agent Alessandro Pellegrini is due to fly to London in the coming hours to formalise an agreement for Maurizio Sarri to become the next Chelsea manager. 

Despite still having Antonio Conte at the helm, Chelsea have been hunting for a new manager and for several weeks have been working on a deal for Sarri.




Sarri is still under contract at Napoli, but has been replaced in the coach's role by Carlo Ancelotti.

Chelsea have continued their pursuit and are now approaching the finishing line in their efforts to appoint Sarri.
 


According to Italian broadcaster Mediaset Premium, agent Pellegrini is flying to London to formalise the agreement between Sarri and Chelsea.

Sarri will earn around €18m over the course of the next three years.


Chelsea still need to receive the final green light from Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis and super agent Fali Ramadani may make the call to give the move the final push.

Sarri led Napoli to a finish of second in Serie A last season.
 