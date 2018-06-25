XRegister
25/06/2018 - 23:32 BST

Chelsea Increase Offer For Juventus Defender Daniele Rugani

 




Chelsea have upped their offer for Juventus defender Daniele Rugani as they try to wrap up an agreement with the Bianconeri.

The Blues want to make sure Rugani is put at the disposal of Maurizio Sarri, who is expected to be appointed as Antonio Conte's successor at Stamford Bridge.




Juventus are thought to be prepared to sell Rugani for the right price and the player is ready for a fresh challenge.

Chelsea have, according to Italian broadcaster Sportitalia, gone back in with an improved offer of £35m for Rugani.
 


The Premier League side will now wait to see whether Juventus are happy to accept the proposal.

Chelsea have already prepared a five-year contract for the player if they get the green light to open discussions on personal terms.


Rugani has long been tipped for big things and is a highly rated young defensive talent.

Chelsea are also looking at Roma centre-back Kostas Manolas and could pay the release clause in his contract at the Stadio Olimpico.
 