Chelsea Prioritising Daniele Rugani Over Kostas Manolas

Chelsea have a preference towards signing Juventus centre-back Daniele Rugani over Roma's Kostas Manolas, though they have been linked with both.



The Pensioners are in the market for a new defender and have been linked with both Rugani and Manolas, with reports suggesting that the Londoners have agreed a rough fee with Juventus for the Italian.











While the search for a new manager to replace Antonio Conte continues at Chelsea and Maurizio Sarri being heavily linked with a move to take over, the search for the new players to be provided to the new manager continues and a deal for Rugani could soon be finalised.



It is also believed that Sarri wants Rugani at Stamford Bridge with the Londoners closing on reaching an agreement.





Meanwhile the 2016/17 Premier League champions have also been heavily linked with Greek international Manolas and are ready to pay the release clause for the highly-rated defender.



Chelsea are prioritising their swoop for Rugani, according to Italian daily Corriere dello Sport.



Although Chelsea know that Rugani could potentially cost more money when they finalise the deal with Juventus, they are aware his salary expectations would be lower than Manolas'.



Manolas' release clause is set at €38m.

