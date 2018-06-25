Fee Agreed – Monaco Closing In On Young Chelsea Defensive Talent

Follow @insidefutbol





Monaco have reached an agreement with Chelsea to snap up highly-rated 17-year-old defender Jonathan Panzo.



The Ligue 1 giants have been looking for a centre-back for several weeks and have now found one in Panzo.











The Chelsea talent has been chased by Borussia Monchengladbach, Eintracht Frankfurt and Valencia but, according to French radio station RMC, it is Monaco who have won the race.



Monaco now have an agreement in place with Chelsea based on a fee of €3m including bonuses.





The Principality side are now loooking to wrap up the capture of Panzo before the weekend.



Panzo caught the eye with his performances at the Under-17 World Cup, where he helped England to success.



He has turned out on a regular basis for Chelsea in the Under-18 Premier League, while also featuring in the FA Youth Cup and the UEFA Youth League.



Panzo has been capped by England at various youth levels and Monaco will be hopeful they have bagged a future star.

