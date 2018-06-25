I’m Not Planning To Sign Too Many – New Leeds United Boss Marcelo Bielsa On Transfers

Follow @insidefutbol





New Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa has revealed he is not planning a drastic overhaul of the squad at Elland Road.



Bielsa has jetted in to the UK and taken his first training session as Leeds boss.











The Whites have already been linked with a host of players and have been tipped to kick off their transfer business now Bielsa is through the door.



Leeds finished in 13th spot in the Championship last term, but Bielsa does not see the need for big changes to the playing staff.





Asked about transfers, he told a press conference: "For the moment we are not intending to bring too many new faces in.



"From my point of view the club have currently got on the books plenty of players I feel we should keep", Bielsa added.



Leeds have a director of football in the shape of Victor Orta and although Bielsa is expected to have more transfer power than previous head coaches, he is keen to stress that he will work to find an agreement with the Spaniard before swoops proceed.



"In terms of transfers I get names from Victor Orta here at the club. I then give my opinion on those players.



"If we can arrive at an agreement then we can think about moving forward and what players we might want to bring to the club", the Argentine added.



Leeds have most recently been linked with goalkeeper David Stockdale, defender Juan Foyth and forward Matej Vydra.

