I’m Proud of Jordan Henderson – Liverpool Star On Team-Mate’s World Cup Displays

Liverpool defender Dejan Lovren hailed England midfielder Jordan Henderson's leadership qualities, believing he is vital to the Three Lions' World Cup hopes.



Henderson and England have already qualified to the knockout stage of the World Cup after they defeated Panama convincingly with a scoreline of 6-1. Henderson's performance in the midfield was crucial in his team's victory and Lovren feels that his Liverpool team-mate deserves the credit.











Lovren, who has also qualified from the group stage with Croatia, said that he is proud of Henderson for showing his attitude and leadership qualities throughout the season with both club and country, dealing with all the mental fatigue.



The centre-back also wished Henderson and England luck for the World Cup and said that he would like to face the Three Lions in the latter stages of the mega event.





The Croatian told Liverpool's official website: “I’m definitely proud of Jordan Henderson, who is showing through all the season that he had a great season and even with the [mental] fatigue, he shows that he is a real leader to Liverpool and also to the English team.



“I hope they can go as us and maybe somewhere we can meet later on!”



England finish off their group stage action by taking on Belgium on Thursday in what is expected to be a big test.



Croatia, who have a three point lead at the top of their group, play Iceland on Tuesday evening.

