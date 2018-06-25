Impressive – Leeds United Fans Delighted With Marcelo Bielsa’s First Day

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United fans have been left optimistic following Marcelo Bielsa's first day at the club as head coach.



Argentine boss Bielsa held his first training session with Leeds' squad at the club's Thorp Arch training facility and was then presented to the media.











Whites fan, Viguier JB called the press conference interesting as he was left intrigued. He also went ahead pleading to fellow fans to 'let the man do his job'.



This press conference was quite interesting. Now let the man do his job !! Excited and intrigued to see what the future will hold for #LUFC ! #WelcomeMarcelo #MOT — Viguier JB (@ViguierJB) June 25, 2018

Loved every minute of that press conference. He took a bit to warm up but I liked it. #lufc — Peter Powell (@PPLUFC) June 25, 2018



Bielsa has promised to limit the amount of recruitment done and admits that Leeds have a squad too heavy on numbers at present.

Bielsa: "The club have got 15 players more than they need. And we still have four or five positions on the field where we need to strengthen." #lufc — Phil Hay (@PhilHayYEP) June 25, 2018



The former Chile coach was the centre of attraction as he posed for pictures with chairman Andrea Radrizzani.



Twitter user, Alex Krasnov, is of the opinion that Bielsa was a 'delight' and he hopes that the club will have an interesting season.



Max was left impressed by the coach's answers despite the language barrier and was happy that Bielsa knows what he is talking about. Meanwhile, Armo is excited at the prospect of beautiful football from Leeds.



I liked the conference. I liked the answers. Bielsa is a delight. It will be an interesting season #lufc — Alex Krasnov (@lufc_rus) June 25, 2018

First impressions. Slow start, but as it went on Bielsa's answers were very impressive. Even with language barrier you could tell the complexity of his quotes and answers. Man speaks in riddles and metaphors.



Can tell he knows his shit. Impressed. Feel more excited. #lufc — :) (@Max_LUFC) June 25, 2018