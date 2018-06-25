XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

25/06/2018 - 23:46 BST

Impressive – Leeds United Fans Delighted With Marcelo Bielsa's First Day

 




Leeds United fans have been left optimistic following Marcelo Bielsa's first day at the club as head coach.

Argentine boss Bielsa held his first training session with Leeds' squad at the club's Thorp Arch training facility and was then presented to the media.




Whites fan, Viguier JB called the press conference interesting as he was left intrigued. He also went ahead pleading to fellow fans to 'let the man do his job'.
 

 


Bielsa has promised to limit the amount of recruitment done and admits that Leeds have a squad too heavy on numbers at present.

 

 

 


The former Chile coach was the centre of attraction as he posed for pictures with chairman Andrea Radrizzani.
 

 

Twitter user, Alex Krasnov, is of the opinion that Bielsa was a 'delight' and he hopes that the club will have an interesting season.

Max was left impressed by the coach's answers despite the language barrier and was happy that Bielsa knows what he is talking about. Meanwhile, Armo is excited at the prospect of beautiful football from Leeds.
 

 

 

 

 

 