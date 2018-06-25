Inter Look At Ways To Reach Mousa Dembele Agreement, Could Offer West Ham Loanee To Spurs

Follow @insidefutbol





Inter are looking to find a way to be able to afford Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Mousa Dembele.



The Belgium international has only one year left on his contract at White Hart Lane and is ready to move on if the right offer comes his way.











He has interest from several clubs in Serie A, while he is also a popular option in China, but Tottenham are sticking to an asking price of €30m.



Inter do not want to pay the €30m figure and are now looking for ways to avoid doing so but still land Dembele.





According to Italian daily Tuttosport, Inter could throw a player into the deal, with Joao Mario, who spent the second half of last season on loan at West Ham, an option.



Mario has continued to be linked with a return to West Ham and the Portugal international is not keen on going back to Inter.



Inter believe they still have time to find an agreement with Spurs as a potentially lucrative offer for Dembele from China has yet to arrive.



At present the midfielder is in Russia with Belgium and is putting his full focus into the World Cup.



Though Dembele could be on the move this summer he has insisted that he will not join another English club as Tottenham are his team.

