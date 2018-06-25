It’s Been Great Experience – Tottenham Hotspur Star Loving World Cup Campaign

Follow @insidefutbol





Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Christian Eriksen insists that Denmark will do everything to navigate out of the group stage when they face France on Tuesday.



Denmark are well placed in Group C with four points from two games. They still need one point to go through to the knockout stage, but will have a tough job in hand as they face France, who are currently leading the group with six points on the board.











Eriksen, who has already found the net once for Denmark in the World Cup, believes that the group is still wide open and the team is solely focused on getting a good result against a strong French side.



The 26-year-old also said that the experience is a lot different from his first World Cup which was in 2010, but he is happy that the team are getting the desired results.





The midfielder told Tottenham's official website: "It's still open, but we're in a good position.



"Now we want to get a good result against France.



"It's been a great experience.



"It's very different to my first World Cup in 2010, but the most important thing is we're picking up results and we'll do everything we can to get through the group stage."



Eriksen, who featured in 47 matches for Tottenham last season, will look to produce a talismanic performance against France and help his team secure a place in the knockout stage