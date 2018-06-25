Juventus Rule Out Defender As Replacement For Chelsea Target Daniele Rugani Due To Arsenal Talks

Follow @insidefutbol





Sokratis Papastathopoulos has been ruled out as a potential signing for Juventus as he is on the way to Arsenal.



Juventus are considering selling young centre-back Daniele Rugani to Chelsea and are looking to bring in a replacement.











Greek defender Sokratis, who is into the final year of his contract at Borussia Dortmund and is available for the right price, has been linked with being a potential replacement for Rugani.



But, according to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato, his name has been crossed off the list as he is Arsenal bound.





Sokratis has been in advanced discussions with Arsenal and is expected to link up with the Gunners soon.



The 30-year-old has been on the books at Dortmund since a move from Werder Bremen in 2013.



Sokratis has played in Italy, where he turned out for Genoa and AC Milan, and was an attractive potential signing for Juventus.



But a switch to Arsenal will hand the Greece international centre-back his first taste of life as a Premier League player.

