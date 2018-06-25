Juventus Set To Fail With Fresh Bid For Arsenal, Chelsea and Man Utd Target Aleksandr Golovin

Follow @insidefutbol





Juventus have made a fresh attempt to reach an agreement with CSKA Moscow for Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester United linked midfielder Aleksandr Golovin, but are set to see it knocked back.



The CSKA Moscow man is currently impressing at the World Cup with Russia and Juventus have tried and failed to agree a fee to snap him up.











Juventus are aware of the fierce interest in Golovin and want to get a deal done.



According to Sky Italia, Juventus' latest bid is €19m plus bonuses, while CSKA Moscow would also be due ten per cent of any future sale fee.





But CSKA Moscow are claimed to be set to reject the offer as they feel Golovin's performances at the World Cup have been a game changer for his value.



The Russian side feel Golovin is now worth between €25m and €30m.



The ball is set to be back in Juventus' court and the Italian champions will have to consider whether to try to get closer to CSKA Moscow's valuation.



Golovin has been linked with Premier League trio Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester United, who are sure to be monitoring his situation amid Juventus' attempts to snap him up.

