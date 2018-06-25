XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

25/06/2018 - 16:50 BST

Late Finish For Leeds United Stars On First Day's Training Under Marcelo Bielsa

 




New Leeds United boss Marcelo Bielsa is keeping the players late on his first day of training. 

Bielsa flew into the United Kingdom at the weekend and took his first training session with the Leeds squad on Monday, before then addressing the media at 2pm as he was presented as the Whites' head coach.




He is expected to push the players hard over the course of pre-season and Bielsa is starting as he means to go on by keeping his men at Thorp Arch until 7pm.

It has been speculated Bielsa will run double training sessions every day and, according to the Yorkshire Evening Post, they will finish at around 7pm this evening.
 


Bielsa watched every one of Leeds' games from last season before taking over, including the club's two post-season friendlies in Burma.

The Argentine already has a clear idea of the players he wants to keep and those who will be moved on, but he is also keen to see them in a day in, day out basis.


Leeds are staying within England for their pre-season preparations and kick off their friendlies with a visit to Forest Green Rovers on 17th July.

The Whites' final pre-season fixture before the Championship gets going is at home against Las Palmas on 29th July.
 