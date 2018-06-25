Leaving St Mirren Wasn’t Simple Decision, New Sunderland Boss Jack Ross Says

Follow @insidefutbol





Sunderland's new boss Jack Ross has admitted that he had a tough time choosing to move away from St Mirren after guiding the club up to the Scottish Premiership.



The Scottish manager had options in his hands, to remain with the Buddies or to move to the Championship with Ipswich Town, but he decided to join Sunderland on a two-year deal.











The 42-year-old said that it was tough for him to take a decision regarding his future, and especially moving away from St Mirren, where he was happy and had been relishing the challenge of managing in the Scottish Premiership.



Ross also stated that it was not a straightforward decision for him and he was eager to finish the job that he started with the team.





He told BBC Scotland: "It was a really difficult decision for me to leave St Mirren because I was really happy in the job and I was really excited about the challenge of managing them in the Scottish Premiership.



"It wasn't as straightforward and simple as some people might have thought to leave.



"There was a huge pull for me to stay at the club and try to finish the job that I started."



Ross, after managing the Buddies for 80 matches, will now be targeting a return to the Championship with Sunderland, who have suffered successive relegations.