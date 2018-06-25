Leeds United Going For It – Whites Legend Delights At Marcelo Bielsa Arrival

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United legend Eddie Gray insists that the news of Marcelo Bielsa's appointment as the head coach of the Whites was "surprising" for him, though now that it is confirmed the fans can expect something exciting.



The veteran manager was officially appointed the man-in-charge at Elland Road more than a week ago, though he arrived in England this Saturday and held his first press conference on Monday.











70-year-old Gray, who played for the Leeds United first team between 1966 and 1983, believes the appointment suggests that the Peacocks will go for it this season.



"I was a bit surprised given the manager's reputation, he's come to the Championship", Gray told Leeds United's official channel.





Gray also commended Bielsa for taking up the manager's role at the Championship club and given the kind of reputation he has, Gray believes that it was a very bold move.



"He [Bielsa] has made a statement, a bold statement.



"A manager of that profile coming to Leeds suggests that we are going for it this season, that's the only thing you can look at."



Bielsa has signed a two-year contract with the club and will now start working with his players, who are to stay in the UK for their pre-season preparations.