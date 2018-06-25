Marcelo Bielsa Not Prepared To Play Promotion Prediction Game At Leeds United

Follow @insidefutbol





Newly appointed Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa has refused to predict on the future of his club in the Championship next season, insisting that it is better to be reasonable and measured rather than give sweeping predictions.



The Whites confirmed the the veteran as their new head coach more than a week ago, convincing him to put pen-to-paper to a two-year deal.











The expectations from the Argentine will be high at Elland Road with the Leeds management hoping to see their team reach at least the playoffs at the end of the season.



The 62-year-old though feels that it would be wrong for him to speculate about the future and he must continue being reasonable instead while moving forward with things.





“I think if you are trying to predict the future you are almost becoming a demagogue rather than a football coach", Bielsa said at his first press conference.



“It’s better to be reasonable and measured and not give sweeping predictions.



"It’s imprudent to promise something you cannot be totally certain of.



"But at the same time, it would be impossible not to be dreaming about that.



"What drives you is having the desire, hope and belief that you can carry out what everyone wants.”



Bielsa also took time to insist that he will look to strengthen at least in five or six positions as he focuses on quality.

