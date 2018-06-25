PHOTO: I’m Very Excited – Leeds United Supremo Steps Onto Training Pitch With Marcelo Bielsa

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United owner Andrea Radrizzani says he is very excited about the start of a new era at Elland Road under Marcelo Bielsa.



The Yorkshire giants have landed the Argentine as their new head coach on a two-year contract and he has taken his first training session with the players this morning.











Leeds are due to present Bielsa to the world's media at a press conference at 2pm this afternoon.



And Radrizzani, who stepped onto the training pitch with Bielsa, is hugely excited by the Argentine taking over at the Championship club.





He took to social media to post a photograph of himself walking at Thorp Arch with Bielsa and wrote: "New chapter begins today.



"Very excited!



"Bienvenido Marcelo."



Bielsa's last job in club management was at French outfit Lille and he has been out of work since being sacked by the Ligue 1 outfit last year.



The Argentine will be expected to push Leeds into challenging for promotion to the Premier League during his time at Elland Road and he is expected to be given a helping hand in terms of loans by Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola and Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino, who are both firm admirers of his work.

