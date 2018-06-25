Serie A Giants Make Enquiry About Liverpool Linked World Cup Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Napoli have asked for information about Sweden goalkeeper Robin Olsen, who has been linked with Liverpool.



Olsen turns out in Denmark for FC Copenhagen at club level, but has already caught the eye in the World Cup in Russia with Sweden.











FC Copenhagen know keeping hold of Olsen could be tough and, according to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato, Napoli have asked for information about the custodian as they weigh up making an offer to sign him.



Napoli are looking for a new goalkeeper this summer and think Olsen could fit the bill.





Roma are already looking at Olsen as they plot life after Real Madrid target Alisson.



And Liverpool, where Reds boss Jurgen Klopp is under pressure to sign a new goalkeeper to replace the error-prone Loris Karius, are also looking at Olsen.



The 28-year-old kept eleven clean sheets across all competitions for FC Copenhagen last season and has kept 45 in total since joining the Danish giants in 2016.



With Olsen currently in action at the World Cup, he could yet generate further interest in his services and push up the price FC Copenhagen feel willing to ask for his services this summer.

