Steven Gerrard Is Very Approachable – Rangers Star Impressed With New Boss

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers goalkeeper Wes Foderingham, along with the whole squad, is excited to get started with their new boss, Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard.



Gerrard took over the Gers from 1st June 2018 and is working on making the team stronger by adding new faces to the squad in order to achieve his goals with the club.











Foderingham, who has grown up watching the Liverpool legend excel as a footballer, is of the opinion that Gerrard is very much approachable, which is something that helps in forming a team.



The shot-stopper also feels that apart from Gerrard, the people around him who are working with the players every day are of real class, and the boys are excited for next season to start.





The 27-year-old told Rangers TV: “It is one of those things – you watch him growing up when he was a great Liverpool and England footballer, and the next minute he is your manager.



“It is one of those surreal moments, but he is just a normal guy at the end of the day and he is very approachable which always helps.



“I think all the boys are excited, and one of the main things we see is the people he has around him.



"The name Steven Gerrard speaks for itself, but the staff he has around him, and the people we are working with day-in, day-out are top class."



Foderingham, who featured in 37 matches for the Gers last season, will look to help his new manager in his bid to lift the Scottish Premiership trophy in his first season in charge.

