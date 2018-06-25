Sunderland To Make Signing Today But Lyle Taylor Still Weighing Options

Follow @insidefutbol





Sunderland will complete the signing of Chris Maguire today, according to Sky Sports News HQ, while Lyle Taylor has yet to decide on his future.



Maguire and Taylor have visited Sunderland's facilities and held talks with the club, as they weigh up whether to answer the call at the Stadium of Light.











Taylor, a striker, is free to move following the expiry of his contract at AFC Wimbledon and has solid League One experience gained with the Dons.



The 28-year-old netted 18 times in all competitions for Wimbledon last term and has scored 29 times in total at League One level.





While Taylor is still weighing his options, Maguire is happy to sign for Sunderland and will do so today.



The 29-year-old is currently on Wearside and will undergo his medical.



Maguire turned out for Bury last term and scored twice in 24 League One appearances.



Able to operate in a number of positions across the front line, Maguire made close to 150 appearances for Scottish giants Aberdeen earlier in his career.

