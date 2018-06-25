We Definitely Have Europa League Point To Prove, Rangers Star Admits

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers goalkeeper Wes Foderingham says the Gers have a point to prove in the Europa League this season as they bid to make the group stage under new boss Steven Gerrard.



The Gers failed to make any kind of impact last year when they lost to Progres Niederkorn 2-1 on aggregate in the first qualifying round of the Europa League. It was a humialiating exit for Rangers following a 2-0 defeat in the second leg, after having won the first 1-0.











Foderingham, who is determined to make amends this time, feels that it was a terrible performance over the two legs last term and the team should not have bowed out of the competition in that fashion.



But at the same time, the 27-year-old is confident that the boys will be eager to prove a point and make it to the group stage this year under the guidance of Gerrard.





The shot-stopper told Rangers TV: “Definitely. Last season was a terrible performance over the two legs and we should never have gone out in that manner.



“There is definitely a point there to prove for the boys who were involved to go better and try to get to the group stages.”



Rangers have been drawn to face Shkupi over two legs in the first qualifying round this season.



The Gers know booking a spot in the group stage would mean a welcome cash boost.

