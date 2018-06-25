West Ham Slow Felipe Anderson Talks, Consider Lazio Proposal For Double Deal, But Leicester City Preferred

Follow @insidefutbol





Negotiations between Lazio and West Ham United over Felipe Anderson have slowed down.



The Hammers have been working overtime on a deal to take the Brazilian attacking midfielder to the London Stadium and even sent officials to Italy in a bid to accelerate the talks.











West Ham are also interested in Lazio left-back Jordan Lukaku and the defender's possible inclusion in the deal has slowed down talks.



According to Italian outlet Calciomercato.it, West Ham are considering a proposal from Lazio president Claudio Lotito to sign both players for €60m.





Lazio value Anderson at €40m and Lukaku at €15m plus €5m in bonuses.



However, it is not yet clear Lukaku would be willing to join West Ham even if an agreement was reached between the two sides.



Lukaku, who is the brother of Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku, prefers a move more towards the north of England.



It is claimed a destination such as Leicester City, with whom he has been linked, would be more to the defender's liking.

