Big Progress – West Ham Get To Within €5m of Lazio’s Asking Price For Duo After Fresh Bid

Follow @insidefutbol





West Ham United officials have made fresh contact with Lazio to increase their offer for Felipe Anderson and Jordan Lukaku.



The Hammers have been working to reach an agreement with Lazio for Anderson, while they were recently invited to bid for left-back Lukaku too by the Rome club's president Claudio Lotito.











The Lazio supremo is claimed to have started from a position of wanting €60m for both, but has adjusted his demands.



Now Lotito wants €45m plus €5m in bonuses to let Anderson and Lukaku move to West Ham this summer.





According to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato, West Ham have come back to the table with a straight offer of €45m cash for the pair.



With just €5m the distance between both parties it is claimed that an agreement could come quickly as talks continue.



West Ham already have agreements in principle with both players, who would sign five-year contracts earning €3.5m and €2.5m per year, respectively.



All eyes are now on whether West Ham can reach a final agreement with Lazio for the duo.

