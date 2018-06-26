Bordeaux Just Won’t Accept That – Agent of Liverpool and Tottenham Linked Malcom Issues Warning

Follow @insidefutbol





The agent of Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur linked winger Malcom has warned Inter that Bordeaux simply will not accept a loan offer without an obligation to buy.



Malcom has shone in France with Bordeaux and as a result has a number of admirers across Europe.











Though he has been linked with both Liverpool and Tottenham this summer, it is Inter who are putting in the hard work to do a deal at present.



The Nerazzurri want Malcom on loan, but the Brazilian's agent Fernando Garcia has warned the Serie A giants that Bordeaux will not accept such an offer unless it is the prelude to a permanent move for his client next summer.





Garcia told FcInterNews.it: "Inter are a great club.



"But they will not be able to get him to the Nerazzurri on loan with a right to buy.



"Without an obligation [to buy], Bordeaux will not accept."



Asked to weigh up the future of the winger, Garcia replied: "I cannot give percentages about the future of my client."



Malcom is ready to move to Inter, but if the Serie A side are unable to close out a deal soon then further clubs could come to the table with proposals more to Bordeaux's liking.

