XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

26/06/2018 - 14:17 BST

Bordeaux Just Won’t Accept That – Agent of Liverpool and Tottenham Linked Malcom Issues Warning

 




The agent of Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur linked winger Malcom has warned Inter that Bordeaux simply will not accept a loan offer without an obligation to buy. 

Malcom has shone in France with Bordeaux and as a result has a number of admirers across Europe.




Though he has been linked with both Liverpool and Tottenham this summer, it is Inter who are putting in the hard work to do a deal at present.

The Nerazzurri want Malcom on loan, but the Brazilian's agent Fernando Garcia has warned the Serie A giants that Bordeaux will not accept such an offer unless it is the prelude to a permanent move for his client next summer.
 


Garcia told FcInterNews.it: "Inter are a great club.

"But they will not be able to get him to the Nerazzurri on loan with a right to buy.


"Without an obligation [to buy], Bordeaux will not accept."

Asked to weigh up the future of the winger, Garcia replied: "I cannot give percentages about the future of my client."

Malcom is ready to move to Inter, but if the Serie A side are unable to close out a deal soon then further clubs could come to the table with proposals more to Bordeaux's liking.
 