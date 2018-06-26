Borussia Dortmund and Chelsea Keen To Tempt Inter Teenager Away

Follow @insidefutbol





Borussia Dortmund and Chelsea are showing interest in young Inter star Sebastiano Esposito.



Just 15 years old, Esposito is considered a big prospect for the future and has been continuing his development in the youth ranks at Inter.











The young striker has turned on the style for Italy's Under-16 side, scoring an impressive eight goals in the 12 times he has been capped.



Esposito is now firmly on Dortmund and Chelsea's radar, according to Sky Italia, with the pair looking to tempt him to quit Italian giants Inter.





The Bundesliga club and Premier League outfit have been left impressed with the 15-year-old and are working to add him to their respective youth teams.



Inter do not want to lose a player who has also excelled on the domestic youth circuit.



Esposito turned out for Inter's Under-17s last term and managed a total of ten goals.



It remains to be seen what the young striker will choose to do.

