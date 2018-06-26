Further Serie A Side Join Chase For West Ham Target

Follow @insidefutbol





Serie A giants Fiorentina have joined West Ham United in the hunt for Genoa defender Armando Izzo.



Izzo impressed with the Rossoblu last season and could be on the move this summer, with Genoa aware their player is a wanted man.











West Ham and Sassuolo have already made efforts to try and sign Izzo and they now have company in their bid to capture the defender.



According to Italian daily Gazzetta dello Sport, Fiorentina have now joined the hunt for Izzo as they bid to strengthen their defensive options.





Fiorentina conceded 46 goals in Serie A last term, an amount greater than six of the seven teams that finished above them, and they want to tighten up next term.



Izzo saw injuries restrict his time on the pitch to 16 Serie A appearances last term, but his 1,388 minutes of action were enough to draw attention.



The 26-year-old is under contract with Genoa until 2022.



He has made close to 100 appearances in the Italian top flight.

