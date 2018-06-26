XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

26/06/2018 - 21:19 BST

Further Serie A Side Join Chase For West Ham Target

 




Serie A giants Fiorentina have joined West Ham United in the hunt for Genoa defender Armando Izzo. 

Izzo impressed with the Rossoblu last season and could be on the move this summer, with Genoa aware their player is a wanted man.




West Ham and Sassuolo have already made efforts to try and sign Izzo and they now have company in their bid to capture the defender.

According to Italian daily Gazzetta dello Sport, Fiorentina have now joined the hunt for Izzo as they bid to strengthen their defensive options.
 


Fiorentina conceded 46 goals in Serie A last term, an amount greater than six of the seven teams that finished above them, and they want to tighten up next term.

Izzo saw injuries restrict his time on the pitch to 16 Serie A appearances last term, but his 1,388 minutes of action were enough to draw attention.


The 26-year-old is under contract with Genoa until 2022.

He has made close to 100 appearances in the Italian top flight.
 