06 October 2016

26/06/2018 - 15:34 BST

He Deserves More Minutes – Liverpool Fans React To Danny Ings Exit Talk

 




Danny Ings has been linked with leaving Liverpool this summer in search of regular playing time, leaving Reds fans reacting to the news on social media.

The striker has reportedly decided to move away from Anfield as he looks to play on a more regular basis. Ings, who arrived from Burnley in 2015, has seen his time with the Reds plagued by injuries.




With just 25 appearances in his three seasons with the club, fans understand Ings' desire to play, with Liverpool fan Gary Ray wishing him 'good luck for the future', while Scott Groom believes the striker showed promise before picking up injuries.
 

 


With Steven Gerrard wanting a striker at Rangers, a trip up north to Ibrox might be a possible option for the 25-year-old, with Greg MacDonald cheekily hinting at it.

 

 

 


Reds fan Aaqib Aman feels it is a 'good decision' by both sides. He went on to add that Ings' desire for playing time is unlikely to happen at Liverpool, wishing him the best for the future.
 

 

Twitter user Ben though had a different opinion as he felt that the player shouldn't have left Burnley at all, an arguement which was completely refuted by Dean Short. Dean described it as progression, calling the next two seasons 'massive' for Ings.

Meanwhile, Okotb provided some travel companions for the striker.
 

 

 

 

 

 