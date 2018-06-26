He Deserves More Minutes – Liverpool Fans React To Danny Ings Exit Talk

Follow @insidefutbol





Danny Ings has been linked with leaving Liverpool this summer in search of regular playing time, leaving Reds fans reacting to the news on social media.



The striker has reportedly decided to move away from Anfield as he looks to play on a more regular basis. Ings, who arrived from Burnley in 2015, has seen his time with the Reds plagued by injuries.











With just 25 appearances in his three seasons with the club, fans understand Ings' desire to play, with Liverpool fan Gary Ray wishing him 'good luck for the future', while Scott Groom believes the striker showed promise before picking up injuries.



Tough decision, tough on Danny Ings, tough luck he's had during his time on Merseyside.



He really started to show a lot of promise before those two terrible knee injuries. Wish him all the best if he does move on to pastures new.#LFC #YNWA https://t.co/KYS0KLOk4m — Scott Groom (@ScottCGroom) June 26, 2018

Shame he never really got a chance due to injury, good luck in the future @IngsDanny YNWA — Gary Ray (@GaryRay_LFC) June 26, 2018



With Steven Gerrard wanting a striker at Rangers, a trip up north to Ibrox might be a possible option for the 25-year-old, with Greg MacDonald cheekily hinting at it.



Reds fan Aaqib Aman feels it is a 'good decision' by both sides. He went on to add that Ings' desire for playing time is unlikely to happen at Liverpool, wishing him the best for the future.



Good decision by him. He deserves to get more playing minutes which is less likely in a LFC shirt. Player n club both should be happy with the decision. Best of luck for his future. — Aaqib Aman (@a_aaqib) June 26, 2018

Twitter user Ben though had a different opinion as he felt that the player shouldn't have left Burnley at all, an arguement which was completely refuted by Dean Short. Dean described it as progression, calling the next two seasons 'massive' for Ings.



Meanwhile, Okotb provided some travel companions for the striker.



Shouldn’t have left burnley at the first place — ben (@damnitbennnnnn_) June 26, 2018

Disagree. Bournemouth, Burnley and then Liverpool is called progression. He did absolutely the right thing and injuries have prevented him further developing. He can still develop elsewhere providing he stays injury free. Next 2 seasons massive for Ings. — Dean Short (@DeanShort18) June 26, 2018