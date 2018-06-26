XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

26/06/2018 - 12:06 BST

He Looks Top Centre-Back – Fans React To World Cup Displays of Liverpool Linked Yerry Mina

 




Barcelona defender Yerry Mina has been linked with a move to Liverpool this summer with fans reacting to his World Cup performance for Colombia.

Mina, who was on the bench for Colombia's World Cup opening loss to Japan, made the starting eleven against Poland. His header from a James Rodriguez cross breaking the deadlock right before half-time, with the South Americans going on to win 3-0.




Twitter was abuzz with his exploits as Liverpool fan Suki Singh found it 'hard to believe' the centre-back's limited chances at Nou Camp.
 

 


Barcelona fan Moses Zangar Jr. regards Mina as an 'excellent defender' and is not sure why the Spanish giants want to offload the player.

 

 

 


Although there has been no talk of Mina moving towards the red side of London, Arsenal supporter Bwana would love to see the Colombian join the Unai Emery era at the Emirates.
 

 

Twitter user Silvia showcased her affection for the player with a simple 'I love Yerry Mina', while Colombia fan Sami was all heart for the 23-year-old.

A good performance in the World Cup has the potential to attract a lot of suitors and many clubs are likely to monitor the player after he kept Polish star Robert Lewandowski in check throughout the match.
 

 

 

 

 

 