He Looks Top Centre-Back – Fans React To World Cup Displays of Liverpool Linked Yerry Mina

Follow @insidefutbol





Barcelona defender Yerry Mina has been linked with a move to Liverpool this summer with fans reacting to his World Cup performance for Colombia.



Mina, who was on the bench for Colombia's World Cup opening loss to Japan, made the starting eleven against Poland. His header from a James Rodriguez cross breaking the deadlock right before half-time, with the South Americans going on to win 3-0.











Twitter was abuzz with his exploits as Liverpool fan Suki Singh found it 'hard to believe' the centre-back's limited chances at Nou Camp.



That Yerry Mina looks a top centre back. Hard to believe he doesn't get many games at Barcelona. Wouldn't mind him at #LFC. — suki singh (@sukisohota) June 24, 2018

Colombia players that are so underrated🔥

Yerry Mina (cb) aged 23

Dao Sanchez (cb) aged 21

Juan Quintero (amf) assist 1, goal 1 — DELÉ (@azzammustaqim) June 25, 2018



Barcelona fan Moses Zangar Jr. regards Mina as an 'excellent defender' and is not sure why the Spanish giants want to offload the player.

Yerry Mina is an excellent defender. Why did we buy him only to offload him after a season of keeping him on the bench, almost entirely? — Moses Zangar, Jr. (@mzangar) June 25, 2018



Although there has been no talk of Mina moving towards the red side of London, Arsenal supporter Bwana would love to see the Colombian join the Unai Emery era at the Emirates.



Can we get Yerry Mina at @Arsenal ? — Bwana yao🇧🇷 (@Voque_murugu) June 25, 2018

Twitter user Silvia showcased her affection for the player with a simple 'I love Yerry Mina', while Colombia fan Sami was all heart for the 23-year-old.



A good performance in the World Cup has the potential to attract a lot of suitors and many clubs are likely to monitor the player after he kept Polish star Robert Lewandowski in check throughout the match.



I love yerry mina — silvia (@abnmh12) June 25, 2018

Yerry Mina 🖤 — Sami (@samimorita) June 25, 2018