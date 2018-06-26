I Had To Convince Myself – Marcelo Bielsa Explains Thought Process Behind Becoming Leeds United Boss

Follow @insidefutbol





New Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa has revealed that he looked at things from a footballing point of view when it came to taking up the role at Elland Road.



The Argentine was confirmed as the new boss of the Championship club more than a week ago, but flew to England from South America this Saturday and met his players at Thorp Arch on Monday.











His first press conference as the Leeds United head coach took place the same day, where the veteran spoke about the reasons behind his taking up the role at Elland Road.



The 62-year-old insists that he was convinced by the strength of the club and after speaking to the director of football Victor Orta and president Andrea Radrizzani he was convinced that the aim was to take the club in the right direction, which motivated him to take the decision.





“It was a case of me convincing myself", Bielsa said at the press conference.



“No one had to convince me. I was convinced by the strength of Leeds United as a club and an institution, and on the field in a sporting sense. I looked at things from a football point of view.



“I’m very meticulous and careful in these processes", Bielsa added when asked about the lengthy contract talks.



"Having spoken with Victor Orta and the president I found two people very keen to look at the direction of the club in a sporting sense.



"I was very conscious they weren’t going to promise something that they couldn’t fulfil so I wanted to describe every detail about me from the word go so that they would not be surprised by anything.”



Bielsa has put pen-to-paper to a two-year contract at the club and will now get down to work to strengthen his team ahead of an important domestic season.

