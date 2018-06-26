XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

26/06/2018 - 14:37 BST

Inter Ready To Press Accelerator For Tottenham Hotspur’s Mousa Dembele

 




Inter are expected to press the accelerator on their pursuit of Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Mousa Dembele after signing Radja Nainggolan from Roma. 

The Nerazzurri brought in Nainggolan from their Serie A rivals earlier this week on a contract running until the summer of 2022.




Inter coach Luciano Spalletti was at the club's offices on Monday for meetings with club officials as he looks to give a push to the transfer business on the agenda.

The Italians have several more positions they want to fill in mind and, according to Corriere dello Sport, they are now moving on to a host of targets which include Dembele.
 


Spalletti is a big fan of the midfielder, who is entering the final year of his contract with Tottenham and has held off penning an extension.

Inter are now expected to redouble their efforts to find an understanding with Spurs for Dembele.


Tottenham have demanded €30m for Dembele, which Inter are not willing to pay for a player who will be a free transfer next summer.

Inter are also expected to move for a winger, with AC Milan's Suso and Bordeaux's Malcom their main options.
 