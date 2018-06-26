It Makes Everyone Work Harder – Rangers Star Welcomes Extra Competition

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers full-back Declan John feels that it is important to have competition for places at Rangers following the arrival of 25-year-old full-back Jon Flanagan.



The Welshman impressed at Rangers last season, which helped him earn a recall to the Wales squad, and he also featured in his country's games against China and Mexico.











John, James Tavernier, Lee Hodson, Andy Halliday and Lee Wallace all played in full-back positions for Rangers last term, which indicates that there is healthy competition for the position in the team, only added to by Flanagan's arrival.



The 22-year-old is of the opinion that there should be two or three players in each position and it will make everyone give that extra bit to the squad to keep his place in the team.





The Wales international told Rangers TV: "I think we need two or three players in each position.



"It makes everyone work harder in training as you want to keep your place and hopefully start in the games when the season comes around."



The defender, who featured in 31 games for the Gers last season, will look to impress under new boss Steven Gerrard and help him make Rangers successful again.



The first test for the Gers comes in the Europa League in July.

