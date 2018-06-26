XRegister
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

26/06/2018 - 15:16 BST

It’s Something That’s Come Out – Marco Asensio Comments On Liverpool Link

 




Real Madrid and Spain star Marco Asensio admits that he has heard rumours Liverpool want to sign him, but is focused on the World Cup. 

It has been claimed in Spain that Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp sees Asensio as the perfect replacement for Philippe Coutinho, who the Reds sold to Barcelona in January.




Real Madrid do not want to lose the midfielder, but it has been suggested Liverpool would be willing to pay up to €180m to take the 22-year-old to Anfield.

Asensio has heard the rumours, but does not want to engage while he is at the World Cup with Spain.
 


"It is something that has come out, [but] I am very focused on this World Cup", he was quoted as saying by Spanish daily AS when asked about talk Liverpool want him.

"When it is over, that kind of thing will be talked about.


"I am very focused on having a great World Cup with the national team", Asensio added.

So far Asensio has clocked up 27 minutes of football at the World Cup with Spain.

He featured heavily for Real Madrid last season, making a total of 53 appearances across all competitions for Los Blancos, scoring eleven goals and providing six assists.
 