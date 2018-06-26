XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

26/06/2018 - 10:46 BST

Juventus Preparing To Sell Midfielder, Newcastle and West Ham Lead Race

 




Juventus are ready to sell midfielder Stefano Sturaro, with Newcastle United and West Ham United leading the race for his signature. 

Sturaro was a bit-part player for the Serie A champions last term and Juventus are open to letting him go providing their asking price is met.




Leicester City made a bid to sign the midfielder, but it did not get close to Juventus' €20m asking price. However, Sturaro is still tipped for a switch to the Premier League this summer.

According to Italian daily Tuttosport, Juventus are preparing to cash in on Sturaro and Newcastle and West Ham are possible destinations.
 


The Bianconeri are confident of earning €20m from Sturaro's sale, as they bid to offload fringe players.

Sturaro was signed by Juventus from Genoa in 2014, but had a spell back at the Rossoblu on loan during the 2014/15 campaign.


He has won four Serie A titles while on the books at Juventus, along with four Coppa Italias.

Sturaro has never played his club football outside Italy, but that could change this summer.
 