Juventus Preparing To Sell Midfielder, Newcastle and West Ham Lead Race

Juventus are ready to sell midfielder Stefano Sturaro, with Newcastle United and West Ham United leading the race for his signature.



Sturaro was a bit-part player for the Serie A champions last term and Juventus are open to letting him go providing their asking price is met.











Leicester City made a bid to sign the midfielder, but it did not get close to Juventus' €20m asking price. However, Sturaro is still tipped for a switch to the Premier League this summer.



According to Italian daily Tuttosport, Juventus are preparing to cash in on Sturaro and Newcastle and West Ham are possible destinations.





The Bianconeri are confident of earning €20m from Sturaro's sale, as they bid to offload fringe players.



Sturaro was signed by Juventus from Genoa in 2014, but had a spell back at the Rossoblu on loan during the 2014/15 campaign.



He has won four Serie A titles while on the books at Juventus, along with four Coppa Italias.



Sturaro has never played his club football outside Italy, but that could change this summer.

