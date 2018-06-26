Leeds United Boss Marcelo Bielsa Steering Club Away From Expensive Abel Hernandez Deal

Follow @insidefutbol





Marcelo Bielsa appears keen for Leeds United to splash the cash they could use to land Abel Hernandez to instead sign Matej Vydra.



Hernandez is available on a free transfer following his decision to leave Hull City following the end of his contract and has been in advanced talks with Leeds.











It is claimed that even though Hernandez would be a free transfer it is a deal which would be an expensive one for Leeds.



And despite Vydra being likely to cost £11m to £12m to sign from Derby County, Bielsa appears to want to use the money which would have been spent on Hernandez's wages to sign the Czech forward, according to the Yorkshire Evening Post.





Leeds are not willing to allocate the funds to signing both players as they still want to make additions in other areas of the pitch.



Transfer matters are expected to heat up at Elland Road soon following the arrival of Bielsa on Monday.



The legendary Argentine tactician has already analysed the squad he has inherited at Leeds and wants to focus on a small number of quality additions.



Leeds are also expected to offload a host of players as they bid to trim the size of their squad.

