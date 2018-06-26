XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

26/06/2018 - 16:12 BST

Leeds United Star Reiterates Stance On Playing In Premier League

 




Leeds United defender Pontus Jansson insists his position has not changed and he continues to want to play Premier League football with the Whites. 

The centre-back, who is currently at the World Cup as part of the Sweden squad, has attracted the interest of several sides in the Premier League due to his performances at Elland Road.




Jansson has regularly admitted his desire to play in the top flight and has been linked with a move if Leeds are not able to provide him with Premier League football soon.

But Jansson is clear that he wants to be in the top flight with Leeds.
 


Referring to a recent interview when it was claimed he would consider his future if Leeds did not show ambition, an interview Jansson subsequently said had not been translated properly, he told fotbollskanalen: "I got a question about what I think about the Premier League.

"As I said from day one, my dream is to play in the Premier League.


"But I also always said that I want to do it with Leeds. But it wasn't said in England. So it was done with Google translate", Jansson added.

The defender is currently in the shop window at the World Cup in Russia, but Leeds have shown big ambition this summer by appointing legendary Argentine boss Marcelo Bielsa as their new head coach.
 