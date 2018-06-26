Leeds United Still Looking Closely At Two Targets

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United are still looking closely at deals for Birmingham City's David Stockdale and Manchester City's Angus Gunn.



The Whites let Felix Wiedwald leave for Eintracht Frankfurt earlier this summer and want to bring in another goalkeeper to fill the hole in the squad left by the German's departure.











They have been looking at Birmingham's Stockdale and Manchester City's Gunn as options.



And, according to the Yorkshire Evening Post, that is still the case, with Leeds looking at deals for each.





Birmingham are keen to offload Stockdale, having told the shot-stopper that he will not feature for the side next term and will train with the youth team if he remains at the club.



However, it is unclear whether Leeds would be willing to meet Stockdale's salary demands.



Any deal for Gunn though is likely to take the form of a loan.



Gunn spent last term on loan in the Championship at Norwich City.



Leeds' appointment of Marcelo Bielsa as their new head coach could be a boost to hopes of signing Gunn, given the Argentine's relationship with Pep Guardiola.

