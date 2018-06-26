Leeds United Yet To Make Move For Championship Defender

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United have not made a move to sign John Egan from Championship rivals Brentford, but he is a potential acquisition for the Whites this summer.



The Yorkshire club are expected to step up their transfer business following the arrival of Marcelo Bielsa as head coach; Bielsa took his first training session as Leeds boss on Monday.











Leeds have been keen to bring in centre-back Kyle Bartley from Swansea City, with the defender having enjoyed a good loan stint at the club in the 2016/17 season.



However, following Bielsa's arrival, loaning Tottenham Hotspur's Juan Foyth has been mooted as a possibility.





Leeds could also turn to Brentford's Egan but, according to the Yorkshire Evening Post, no move has been made by the Whites for the defender yet.



Egan, 25, started his career in the youth ranks at Sunderland before heading out from the Stadium of Light on a host of loan spells.



Impressing at Gillingham, who he joined on a permanent basis in 2014, Egan earned a move to Brentford in 2016.



The defender made 33 appearances in the Championship for Brentford last season, playing in both his side's meetings with Leeds.

