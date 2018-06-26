XRegister
06 October 2016

26/06/2018 - 16:38 BST

Middlesbrough Paying £7m For Aden Flint, Bristol City Defender Having Medical

 




Middlesbrough are to pay Bristol City a fee of £7m to sign defender Aden Flint, according to Sky Sports News HQ

Flint was strongly linked with leaving the Robins last summer as Birmingham City and Leeds United showed interest, but the defender ended up staying put at Ashton Gate.




This summer the tall centre-back is set to be on the move though and is currently being put through his medical paces by Middlesbrough.

It had been thought the fee would be just above £5m, but it has now emerged that Tony Pulis's side will be paying £7m to get their hands on Flint.
 


Pulis is determined for Boro to mount a strong push to get back into the Premier League next season and is dipping into his funds to land Flint.

Bristol City swooped to snap Flint up from Swindon Town in 2013 for a fee of just £300,000.


They are now set to realise a healthy profit on the defender.

Flint, 28, made 46 appearances in all competitions for Bristol City last season and even chipped in with nine goals.
 