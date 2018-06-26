Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Spearheading Move For Leeds United Flop

Follow @insidefutbol





Manchester United legend Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is trying to convince Leeds United forward Pawel Cibicki to make the move to Norwegian side Molde.



Solskjaer is in charge of Molde and has zeroed in on Cibicki, who is available to leave Leeds this summer after flopping with the Whites last season.











According to Swedish daily Expressen, Molde are working overtime in an effort to snap Cibicki up.



Molde coach Solskjaer has been personally spearheading the chase and, if an agreement can be reached, a switch would be likely to take place in the next three weeks.





It is thought that Molde would sign Cibicki on loan from Leeds, where he has a lucrative contract running until the summer of 2021.



Solskjaer's Molde side currently sit in sixth spot in the Norwegian top flight after 14 games.



Landing Cibicki would be a big coup for Molde, with the forward having been a key player at Swedish champions Malmo before his move to Leeds.



Cibicki has struggled to make an impact at Elland Road and is unlikely to be in the plans of new head coach Marcelo Bielsa.

